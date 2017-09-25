Family of five displaced after fire breaks out at Richmond home

A family of five is displaced after a fire broke out at their home in Richmond's Mosby Court.

The call came in at 7:46 p.m. for a fire in the 1900 block of Redd Street.

Crews say a child playing with fire in the apartment is what caused the fire.

The family, which includes four children and one adult, evacuated the home without injuries. Their family pets, a bird and a lizard, were also evacuated.

