2 men arrested, face several charges in connection with Henrico burglary

Two people were arrested in Henrico face several charges, including assaulting a police officer, in connection with a burglary on Saturday.

Police responded to the 300 block of Imperial Court, located in the Nottingham Green apartment complex, to investigate a burglary. When they arrived on the scene, they interviewed a woman, who pointed out the suspect to police officers.

When the officers tried to speak with the suspect, they said a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, tried to prevent them from making contact with the suspect. The man, identified as Josue Moises Maldonado Argueta, 21, was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.

Officers say the suspect in the burglary fought with officers who attempted to take him into custody. Melvin Yovani Argueta, 18, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and batter a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice with force, resisting arrest, vandalism, burglary of a residence with intent to commit larceny and assault and battery.

