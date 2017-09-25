Charlottesville police spend nearly $70k to respond to deadly Unite the Right rally

Charlottesville police spent nearly $70,000 for responding to incidents in connection with last month's deadly Unite the Right rally, according to WVIR.

Police spent money on a wide range of items, including lodging, food, officer overtime, electronics, and tools, as it covered the events on Aug. 12.

The price tag does not include the nearly 600 Virginia State Police troopers who responded. State police are still working on those numbers.

