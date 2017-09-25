Charlottesville police spend nearly $70k to respond to deadly Unite the Right rally

Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Charlottesville police spent nearly $70,000 for responding to incidents in connection with last month's deadly Unite the Right rally, according to WVIR.More >>
Henrico police are holding a Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation for those who are interested in becoming a police officer.More >>
Henrico police are holding a Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation for those who are interested in becoming a police officer.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
On Saturday, Denver Public Schools officials released a statement saying Weld Central High School fans brought a Confederate flag to their home game at Manual High School.More >>
On Saturday, Denver Public Schools officials released a statement saying Weld Central High School fans brought a Confederate flag to their home game at Manual High School.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>