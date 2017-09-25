Thieves smash car windows at two Chesterfield parks

Parents in Chesterfield are on alert following a series of car break-ins during a softball tournament.

It happened at Harry G. Daniel Park at Iron Bridge on Saturday, but police say that park was not the only target. Thieves also broke into more cars in R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks on the same day. Police are trying to figure out if the crimes are related.

Police are increasing patrols at both those parks because of the break-ins. NBC12 saw officers circling the parking lot Monday afternoon.

“It’s very shocking, because I was here over the weekend,” says Natoya Johnson, who comes to the park to run or bike.

Police say it happened between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Five cars were targeted, and police say the windows were smashed and items were taken. A sixth car was also hit, but police say the thieves caused a lot of damage but didn't take anything.

“Normally, there are kids running around biking,” says Johnson. “There's a lot of traffic, so it would be very hard for somebody to do that and get away with it.”

That wasn't the only case on Saturday. That evening, between 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. about 30 minutes away at the R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks, police say four cars were broken into.

Until this person or group is caught, park goers say they will be more cautious.

“I leave my bike out here, unhooked, unattended. Nobody every bothered it, but now that I talked to you, definitely be thinking about that,” says Johnson.

Police haven't released a description of who they're looking for, but they are stepping up patrols at the parks. If you know anything that could help call crime solvers at 748-0660.

