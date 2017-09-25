NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of Sept. 25th

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week six of the high school football season:

1) Hermitage (5-0, last week #1) - The Panthers remain the unanimous #1 team in our poll following a 41-0 shutout of Glen Allen.

2) Dinwiddie (4-0, last week #2 ) - Dinwiddie dominated again Friday night – 63-6 over Prince George and remain second in this week’s poll.

3) Highland Springs (4-1, last week #3) – The Springers made a laugher out of the game of the week, beating Lee-Davis 48-0.

4) Thomas Dale (3-1, last week #4) – The Knights rolled to a 42-20 win over Matoaca and hold steady at #4 this week.

5) Manchester (3-1, last week #6) – Manchester rebounded from it’s first loss of the year with a 49-14 drubbing of Midlothian and move up one spot to #6.

6) Monacan (4-0, last week #5) – Monacan had a bye week and lost one spot in this week’s poll.

7) L.C. Bird (4-1, last week #7) – The Skyhawks remain at #7 this week following a 47-24 win over Huguenot.

8) Hopewell (3-1, last week #9) - The Blue Devils moved up a spot in this week’s poll following a 40-0 win over Petersburg.

9) Varina (3-1, last week #11) – Varina was this week’s biggest gainer – moving up two spots to #9 following a 42-3 win over Hanover.

10) Henrico (3-1, last week NR) – Henrico is new to this week’s poll after an impressive 35-34 overtime win over previously unbeaten Patrick Henry.

11) Goochland (4-0, last week #10) – A bye week cost the Bulldogs one spot in this week’s poll.

12) Lee-Davis (3-1, last week #8) – Lee-Davis took the biggest tumble this week after a 48-0 loss to Highland Springs in the game of the week.

***Dropping out: Collegiate

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.