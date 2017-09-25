Henrico police to hold Diversity in Law Enforcement orientation

Henrico police are holding a Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation for those who are interested in becoming a police officer.

The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Henrico County Training Center, located at 7721 East Parham Road.

There will be a presentation outlining the application process, qualifications, benefits, academy, field training, and opportunities.

Police officers, animal protection officers, and 911 dispatchers will be at the event, which is open to the public.

Anyone with any questions can call Officer Aliese Alter at 804-501-5196.

