Possible sea mine washes ashore of Outer Banks

Officials are investigating after unexploded ordnances washed up on two beaches in the Outer Banks on Monday morning.

A woman vacationing in Corolla sent a photo to the NBC affiliate in Norfolk of what appeared to be an old sea mine.

The call came in around 8 a.m. on Monday, and a part of the beach is closed off for investigation.

Another object was found on a beach near Cape Hatteras Seashore's beach access ramp 34 in Avon, N.C.

According to WAVY, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is on its way to remove the device, and crews have blocked off the section of the beach where the device was found. The beach will reopen to visitors once an all clear is given.

