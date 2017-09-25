Items stolen from unlocked vehicles in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police are looking into two incidents where items were stolen from unlocked vehicles.

The first incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 2400 block of Jimmy Winters Road. Police say the suspect went into three unlocked vehicles but only stole items from one of the vehicles. There is no word on what was taken.

Then around 4:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Jimmy Winters Road, a vehicle was stolen. Police then said the suspect entered three other vehicles that were left unlocked but only stole items from two of the vehicles. The stolen vehicle was later found in Richmond.

Also, a vehicle that was reported stolen in Henrico was found nearby on Brookwood Road.

Detectives are currently looking into whether if these incidents are related.

