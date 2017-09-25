Press conference to be held for Jens Soering case

A press conference will be held Wednesday, where the Albemarle Sheriff is expected to announce new information in regards to Jen Soering's murder conviction and pending pardon request.

In 1990, Soering was found guilty of murdering Nancy and Derek Haysom. He is currently serving two life sentences.

His request to be pardoned has been with Governor McAuliffe since August of last year, and the Albemarle Sheriff even wrote to McAuliffe, supporting Soering's release and deportation back to Germany.

The presser will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12