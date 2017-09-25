2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-64 in Louisa

Two people have died after a wrong-way crash in Louisa County last week.

Police say Edward Jordan, 41, of Littleton, N.C. and Kevin Grace, 23, of Petersburg, Va., have both died from their injuries.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 21 on I-64 near mile marker 159. Investigators say Jordan was traveling west in the eastbound lanes and struck Grace's vehicle head-on. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

