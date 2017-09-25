2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-64 in Louisa

A press conference will be held Wednesday, where the Albemarle Sheriff is expected to announce new information in regards to Jen Soering's murder conviction and pending pardon request.More >>
The Fredericksburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman.More >>
Police say the victim was hit by a car. Her body was found near Firehouse Drive in the Blue Ridge Shores area.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
The International Space Station flies across Central Virginia skies quite often, but the timing and weather conditions don't always align for it to be easily seen.More >>
