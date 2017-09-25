Fredericksburg police search for missing woman

The Fredericksburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police say Lisa Burkhardt, 55, was last seen at her home, located in the 900 block of Lafayette Boulevard, about three weeks ago.

She is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 140 pounds, has blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department Detective Division at (540) 373-3122 or email them by clicking here.

