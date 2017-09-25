Henrico man convicted in HIV case in Maryland dies

A Henrico man, who was sentenced in March 2015 on charges related to having unprotected sex with two women in Maryland and failing to tell them he was HIV positive, has died.

The Baltimore Medical Examiner's office is investigating the cause of death of Daniel Cleaves, who received an 18-month sentence on reckless endangerment charges.

The Baltimore Police Department says Cleaves was found dead on Sept. 18 in the 2400 block of West Lexington Street for a "dead on arrival" call.

There were no signs of physical trauma or foul play.

Court documents show that several woman had accused Cleaves of sexual assault. At one time, Cleaves faced nine charges related to possibly exposing women to HIV.

"I am not a criminal. I am not a bad person. I just made a mistake. ... It doesn’t mean you have HIV, though," the Washington Post reported Cleaves as telling one of the victims.

Several charges -- including ones which make it illegal to "knowingly transfer or attempt to transfer" HIV to another person -- were dropped, according to the Washington Post, in a plea deal.

