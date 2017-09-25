Fugitive Friday tips lead to arrest of registered sex offender

A wanted registered sex offender is back behind bars thanks to tips from NBC12 viewers.

Police were searching for Randy Allen Humple for a probation violation. He is a registered sex offender with outstanding warrants and an extensive criminal history.

NBC12 featured Humple in our Call 12 Fugitive Friday segment last week. Several of you produced leads that evening through Saturday morning and directly assisted the Department of Corrections in apprehending Humple. He is now in custody.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12