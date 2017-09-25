Northam holds 6-point lead in Wason Center poll

Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam is currently up by 6 points over Republican Ed Gillespie in a poll released Monday by the Wason Center of Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

Northam has 47 percent of the support from likely voters, while Gillespie has 41 percent of the support. Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra polled at 4 percent.

Eight percent of likely voters remain undecided. The poll's margin of error is plus-or-minus 3.7 percent.

Northam's strongest support comes in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, according to the poll. Gillespie is polling well in southwestern Virginia and in the Richmond area.

Monday's poll comes just a few days after a Quinnipiac poll showed Northam with a 10-point lead.

In the lieutenant governor's race, Democrat Justin Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, leads Republican state Sen. Jill Vogel by 4 points.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring leads former federal prosecutor and White House aide John Adams by 5 points in the campaign for attorney general.

"Right now, the Democratic field clearly has an advantage," said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center. "The question is whether they can turn out their voters on Election Day, something the party traditionally struggles with in off-year elections."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12