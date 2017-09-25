Space station visible Monday evening as it flies across Central VA

The International Space Station flies across Central Virginia skies quite often, but the timing and weather conditions don't always align for it to be easily seen.

On Monday night, however, the space station will zip across the area for six minutes just before 8 p.m.

If you look toward the southwest at 7:52 p.m., you'll see the space station as a slow, steady moving bright light as it moves east. It will move out of area skies in the east/northeast at 7:58 p.m.

The space station is 250 miles above the earth and travels at a speed of 17,000 mph.

I don't share all of the Space Station flyovers, but this evening's should be a good one! pic.twitter.com/MAkWYYViD0 — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) September 25, 2017

