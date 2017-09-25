Hundreds expected at City Council meeting to discuss monuments

Monday's City Council meeting is expected to draw hundreds of residents as Councilman Mike Jones introduces a resolution to remove Confederate statues on Monument Avenue.

"For too long we have shirked our responsibility pertaining to the Confederate monuments and what they stand for," Jones said in August. "If we are honest, we know they do not represent our city, or our nation. I am actively exploring all viable options to remove the monuments."

If City Council passes a resolution, the General Assembly would have to take up the matter because the statues are on state property.

"Statues, up or down, does not change, hide or erase history," Jones said last month. "They are symbols. Symbols of our Countries oppressive past."

Jones resolution comes as Mayor Levar Stoney's Monument Avenue Commission is exploring options to "redefine the false narrative" of the monuments.

"It was nostalgia masquerading as history,” said Stoney, of the Confederate statues along Monument Avenue, when the commission launched in June. "It's our time. It's our responsibility to set the historical record straight on Monument Avenue's confederate statuary."

The hotly debated topic also comes less than two weeks after groups rallied through Richmond to voice their support and opposition to the statues on Monument Avenue. Click here for full coverage of those events.

Monday's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

