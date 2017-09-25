Stevie Wonder makes surprise appearance at Concert for Charlottesville

The federal government is telling election officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems last year, although in most cases the systems were not breached.More >>
The federal government is telling election officials in 21 states that hackers targeted their systems last year, although in most cases the systems were not breached.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Large amounts of federal aid are starting to flow into Puerto Rico and local officials are praising the Trump administration's response.More >>
Randy Allen Humple is a registered sex offender with outstanding warrants and an extensive criminal history.More >>
Randy Allen Humple is a registered sex offender with outstanding warrants and an extensive criminal history.More >>
Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam is currently up by 6 points over Republican Ed Gillespie in a poll released Monday by the Wason CenterMore >>
Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam is currently up by 6 points over Republican Ed Gillespie in a poll released Monday by the Wason CenterMore >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
Police said Emanuel Kidega Samson shot and killed 39-year-old Melanie Crow Smith in the parking lot of Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road in Antioch as the church dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday.More >>
No motive was immediately determined.More >>
No motive was immediately determined.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.More >>