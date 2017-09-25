Stevie Wonder makes surprise appearance at Concert for Charlottesville

Stevie Wonder shared the stage with the Dave Matthews Band on Sunday. (Source: YouTube)

Legendary singer Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance at the end of the "Concert for Charlottesville" on Sunday as he joined the Dave Matthews Band at Scott Stadium.

Wonder and the Dave Matthews Band joined together to play John Lennon's "Imagine" and closed out the 5-hour concert with "Superstition."

Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed in violent protests in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, also made an appearance at the beginning of the concert.

"By raising our voices against hatred, you make Heather's death count … and her brief life mean even more," said Bro.

The concert featured numerous artists, including Virginia's own Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Ariana Grande. Chris Martin of Coldplay also made a cross-country trip to perform.

All the proceeds from the concert will benefit the victims of the August rally and their families.

