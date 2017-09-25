Tropical Storm Warning continues for Outer Banks

Hurricane Maria is expected to continue weakening as it edges closer to eastern North Carolina on Tuesday.

While Maria is currently a Category 1 hurricane, it will likely be downgraded to a strong tropical storm by the time it reaches a point roughly 100 to 200 miles east of Cape Hatteras.

The tropical storm force winds are likely to reach west into a portion of eastern North Carolina, but will not make landfall.

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the entire Outer Banks.

"Direct impacts from the storm include tropical storm force winds and storm surge of 2-4 feet along the Outer Banks," Hyde County officials said in a press release.

The center of Maria is expected to remain offshore and will likely not have a major impact on Central Virginia.

Coastal areas of the state could see wind gusts of 30-35 mph with dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was 210 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras and had winds of 75 mph.

CLICK HERE for updated information on Hurricane Maria.

