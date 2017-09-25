Maria moves away from East Coast

Maria is expected to weaken back to Tropical Storm strength on Thursday as it begins to move northeast across the Northern Atlantic Ocean towards the British Isles.

All tropical storm warnings over eastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks have been discontinued but continue for the offshore waters. However, rough surf and dangerous rip currents will continue for the next several days

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12