Maria downgrades to tropical storm

Maria has downgraded to a Tropical Storm Tuesday afternoon.

Maris is expected to continue weakening while moving parallel to the North Carolina coast Tuesday night and Wednesday. By late Wednesday and Thursday, Maria should begin to accelerate to the east-northeast away from the coast.

While the strongest winds and heaviest rain will remain well offshore, Maria is a large storm and the tropical storm force winds are likely to continue to affect coastal communities of eastern North Carolina and far southeastern Virginia, near Virginia Beach.

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for most of the North Carolina coast, ranging from the Virginia line to the Bogue Inlet.

