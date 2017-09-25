Maria back to hurricane, but moving away from coast

Maria is back up to a Category 1 Hurricane as of the 11am Wednesday, 9/27/17 advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

While Maria has become a hurricane again, the worst of the wind/rain/waves are the EAST side of the storm, meaning the Outer Banks will get some impact, but it'll be far from a direct hit.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for eastern North Carolina from Ocracoke Inlet to the VA/NC Border:

There's a small craft advisory for today in the Bay plus Gale Warnings/Tropical Storms Warnings for the Atlantic side where wind gusts could still top 30 mph at times and even 40 mph from Cape Charles Light House south to Virginia Beach. High surf advisories continue along the Eastern Shore down to Virginia Beach.

Minor coastal flooding is expected through this afternoon with water levels up to 1" above normal. This will be less than what was recently experienced with Jose.

By late tonight and tomorrow, Maria should begin to accelerate to the east-northeast away from the coast. By the weekend, what's left of Maria will be approaching the BRITISH ISLES!!! That is truly a quick exit....Wow!

