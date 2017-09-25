Mandatory evacuation issued for Hatteras, Ocracoke as Maria nears coast

Hurricane Maria -- now a Category 1 storm -- will make a close call with the East Coast this week as it moves north.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for Ocracoke Island late Sunday and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the entire Outer Banks. The evacuation started at 5 a.m.

The order has now been expanded to include Hatteras as of noon Monday.

"Direct impacts from the storm include tropical storm force winds and storm surge of 2-4 feet along the Outer Banks," Hyde County officials said in a press release.

The center of Maria is expected to remain offshore and will likely not have a major impact on Central Virginia.

Coastal areas of the state could see wind gusts of 30-35 mph with dangerous rip currents, beach erosion and the potential for minor to moderate coastal flooding.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, the storm was 315 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras and had winds of 80 mph.

CLICK HERE for updated information on Hurricane Maria.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12