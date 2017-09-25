Redskins dominate Raiders in statement win

Richmond lost to visiting Elon Saturday night.More >>
Richmond lost to visiting Elon Saturday night.More >>
Virginia Tech shutout Old Dominion Saturday.More >>
Virginia Tech shutout Old Dominion Saturday.More >>
Virginia Union and Virginia State picked up CIAA wins Saturday.More >>
Virginia Union and Virginia State picked up CIAA wins Saturday.More >>
Here are the scores from Friday night's high school football games:More >>
Here are the scores from Friday night's high school football games:More >>
Highland Springs made a statement, shutting out Lee-Davis in our game of the week. Elsewhere, Hermitage rolled to 5-0, Varina cruised past Hanover, and Thomas Dale got back in the win column with a victory over Mataoca.More >>
Highland Springs made a statement, shutting out Lee-Davis in our game of the week. Elsewhere, Hermitage rolled to 5-0, Varina cruised past Hanover, and Thomas Dale got back in the win column with a victory over Mataoca.More >>