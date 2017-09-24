1 person hurt, residents displaced after Henrico apartment fire

Police say the victim was hit by a car. Her body was found near Firehouse Drive in the Blue Ridge Shores area.More >>
A woman has died, after police say she was struck by a van in Richmond. Police say the woman was walking across the 1100 block of Azalea Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday, when she was struck by a van turning left off Seminary Avenue. The driver of that van stayed on the scene. Police say the woman was already dead when they got to the scene. The driver is not facing charges at this time. The investigation continues, as police work to notify the victim's family.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Metro Police have identified the shooter at an Antioch church who killed one person in the parking lot and wounded six others inside the building's sanctuary.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
