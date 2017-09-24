1 person hurt, residents displaced after Henrico apartment fire

Crews are investigating, after a fire broke out at an apartment in Henrico.

It happened in the 10 block of Chase Gayton Drive, around 1:23 p.m. Sunday.

When crews got on scene, they say fire was coming from the top floor of a 3-story building.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to put that fire out.

Officials say one person was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, and the Red Cross is helping several occupants who were displaced by the fire.

They say some cats and dogs were saved from the fire.

