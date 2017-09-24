Chesterfield man taken into custody after barricade situation - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield man taken into custody after barricade situation

By Heather Riekers, Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police have arrested a suspect involved in a barricade situation in Chesterfield.

It happened at a home in the 7000 block of Velvet Antler Drive, around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police were called to the home for a welfare check, and when they arrived, officers say the man inside, 49-year-old John Michael Loslo III, showed a weapon.

That's when, police say, an officer opened fire.

Neither the officer, nor Loslo, were injured in the exchange.

A SWAT team was called, and after some time, Loslo surrendered to police.

Loslo has been charged with brandishing a firearm.

Police continue to investigate this situation.

If you have any tips that could help, call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

