Chesterfield man taken into custody after barricade situation

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A book borrowed nearly 80 years ago during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library.More >>
A book borrowed nearly 80 years ago during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library.More >>
More >>
More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
Officials said there was an altercation between an officer and the man before the man was shot. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/@cali_funk1/Twitter/CNN)More >>
Officials said there was an altercation between an officer and the man before the man was shot. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/@cali_funk1/Twitter/CNN)More >>