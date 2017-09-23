Woman hit and killed by van in Richmond

A woman has died, after police say she was struck by a van in Richmond.

Police say the woman was walking across the 1100 block of Azalea Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday, when she was struck by a van turning left off Seminary Avenue.

The driver of that van stayed on the scene.

Police say the woman was already dead when they got to the scene.

The driver is not facing charges at this time.

The investigation continues, as police work to notify the victim's family.

