Richmond Police identify woman hit and killed by van

Richmond Police have identified the pedestrian, who was struck and killed on Azalea Avenue.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, when officers say 33-year-old Tara Anderson was crossing the street.

She was hit by a van as it was turning left off Seminary Avenue.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

If you saw anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12