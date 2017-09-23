Amherst County Sheriff's deputy shot during traffic stop

An Amherst County Sheriff's deputy is recovering, after being shot in the head during a traffic stop Friday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, at the Monroe Post Office.

The Amherst County Sheriff's Office says the passenger in the vehicle showed a handgun, and shot one of the deputies in the head.

Officials say another deputy then shot the suspect.

The deputy was treated, and released from the hospital.

The suspect is still in the hospital.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

