Disputanta couple severely injured in house fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Disputanta couple severely injured in house fire

By Heather Riekers, Producer
PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) -

A couple is recovering in the hospital, after being seriously hurt in a house fire in Disputanta.

Crews got the call around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

When they got to the home in the 13000 block of Arwood Road, the two residents were outside, after managing to escape the flames.

Prince George Fire officials say the couple suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation, and were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Investigators say a space heater, and electrical devices in the living room, likely started the fire.

