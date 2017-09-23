Police ID 16-year-old boy shot to death in Petersburg

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot to death early Saturday in the 1100 block of West High Street, near the intersection of Bluefield Street.More >>
Four children, severely injured in a head-on crash between two ATVs in Prince George County over the weekend, will survive their injuries. The mother of two of the children says the recovery period will be a long road.More >>
A production company will be filming in Hopewell next week, which will impact traffic.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
Hopewell police are investigating another case of someone trying to lure a child into a car near a school bus stop.More >>
