Police ID 16-year-old boy shot to death in Petersburg

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot to death early Saturday in the 1100 block of West High Street, near the intersection of Bluefield Street.

When police arrived to the scene at 4:50 a.m. they found Tyree Rives dead on the scene.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.

Rives' death was the second shooting death in Petersburg last week. Earlier in the week, a gunman opened fire and struck five people. One of those victims later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12