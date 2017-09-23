Petersburg Police investigate homicide of 16-year-old boy

Police are investigating a homicide, after they found a teen boy dead in Petersburg.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, in the 1100 block of West High Street, near the intersection of Bluefield Street.

Police say the 16-year-old male victim was already dead when they got to the scene.

Police have not said how that boy died.

If you have any information on this case, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

