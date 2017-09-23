Petersburg Police investigate homicide of 16-year-old boy

Petersburg Police say a man, who they originally thought was a victim in a triple shooting, is now a suspect. On September 17, officers found three men shot at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe Streets. Two of the men were med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening wounds, and one of them, 34-year-old Delqukis Ruffin, has since died from his injuries. Police say 20-year-old Danzel J'Quan Reeves, was also shot, and after investigating, officers charged him with...More >>
Petersburg Police say a man, who they originally thought was a victim in a triple shooting, is now a suspect. On September 17, officers found three men shot at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe Streets. Two of the men were med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening wounds, and one of them, 34-year-old Delqukis Ruffin, has since died from his injuries. Police say 20-year-old Danzel J'Quan Reeves, was also shot, and after investigating, officers charged him with...More >>
More >>
More >>
A book borrowed nearly 80 years ago during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library.More >>
A book borrowed nearly 80 years ago during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day, spurring hope among desperate relatives gathered at the sites of buildings collapsed by a magnitude 7.1 earthquake.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
In the stylish Condesa neighborhood young revelers typically spill out from dimly lit bars and restaurants on a Friday night. But the first weekend since the 7.1-magnitude earthquake toppled buildings just blocks away began on a somber note.More >>
In the stylish Condesa neighborhood young revelers typically spill out from dimly lit bars and restaurants on a Friday night. But the first weekend since the 7.1-magnitude earthquake toppled buildings just blocks away began on a somber note.More >>