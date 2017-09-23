Man charged in deadly Petersburg shooting - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man charged in deadly Petersburg shooting

By Heather Riekers, Producer
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

Petersburg Police say a man, who they originally thought was a victim in a shooting, is now a suspect.

On September 17, officers found three men shot at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe Streets.

Two of the men were med-flighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening wounds, and one of them, 34-year-old Delqukis Ruffin, has since died from his injuries.

Police say 20-year-old Danzel J'Quan Reeves, was also shot, and after investigating, officers charged him with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and various weapon charges.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

