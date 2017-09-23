September 23rd high school football scoreboard - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

September 23rd high school football scoreboard

Here are the scores from Friday night's high school football games:

Highland Springs 48, Lee-Davis 0
Hermitage 41, Glen Allen 0
Dinwiddie 63, Prince George 6
Manchester 49, Midlothian 14
LC Bird 47, Huguenot 24
Cosby 41, George Wythe 16
Henrico 35, Patrick Henry 34
Thomas Dale 42, Matoaca 20
Deep Run 45, JR Tucker 19
Louisa 41, Albemarle 12
Meadowbrook 39, Colonial Heights 14
Atlee 37, Armstrong 22
Hopewell 40, Petersburg 0
James River 39, Clover Hill 21
Varina 42, Hanover 3
King George 28, Caroline 13
Washington & Lee 34, King William 30
Central-Lunenberg 47, Cumberland 0
Poquoson 14, New Kent 7
Douglas Freeman 54, John Marshall 8
Powhatan 24, Western Albemarle 14
Amelia 42, Bluestone 13
Colonial Beach 48, Charles City 0
Benedictine 32, Riverdale-Baptist 14
Flint Hill 41, Collegiate 28

