UVA upsets Boise State to improve to 3-1

Here are the scores from Friday night's high school football games:More >>
Here are the scores from Friday night's high school football games:More >>
Highland Springs made a statement, shutting out Lee-Davis in our game of the week. Elsewhere, Hermitage rolled to 5-0, Varina cruised past Hanover, and Thomas Dale got back in the win column with a victory over Mataoca.More >>
Highland Springs made a statement, shutting out Lee-Davis in our game of the week. Elsewhere, Hermitage rolled to 5-0, Varina cruised past Hanover, and Thomas Dale got back in the win column with a victory over Mataoca.More >>
Henrico held off Patrick Henry in overtime, while Deep Run rolled past J.R. Tucker. L.C. Bird topped Huguenot, Manchester is back in the win column, and Dinwiddie put up 63 points in a victory. Meanwhile, Meadowbrook handed Colonial Heights its first loss of the season, James River topped Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman cruised past John Marshall, and Hopewell shut out Petersburg.More >>
Henrico held off Patrick Henry in overtime, while Deep Run rolled past J.R. Tucker. L.C. Bird topped Huguenot, Manchester is back in the win column, and Dinwiddie put up 63 points in a victory. Meanwhile, Meadowbrook handed Colonial Heights its first loss of the season, James River topped Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman cruised past John Marshall, and Hopewell shut out Petersburg.More >>
The Cougars couldn't keep up with Flint Hill, which rolled 41-28 in an offensive showing.More >>
The Cougars couldn't keep up with Flint Hill, which rolled 41-28 in an offensive showing.More >>
Friday night features a full slate of high school football action in Central Virginia.More >>
Friday night features a full slate of high school football action in Central Virginia.More >>