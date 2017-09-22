UVA upsets Boise State to improve to 3-1

Kurt Benkert threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns as Virignia went on the road to Boise State and upset the Broncos, 42-23. UVA entered as two touchdown underdogs.

The Cavaliers held a 21-14 lead at the half, but took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Broncos, 14-0, in the frame.

Andre Levrone led the offensive charge with five receptions for 141 yard and two touchdowns. Jordan Ellis found the endzone twice on the ground and rushed for 93 yards.

The Cavs improve to 3-1 on the season and have already eclipsed last year's win total.

