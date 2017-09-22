Residents evacuate Richmond apartment due to foul odor

People living at a South Richmond apartment complex had to evacuate because of a strange smell.

Fire crews say they were called to the Somerset Glen Apartments off of Westover Hills Boulevard because of an odor, and four buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

They do not know where the smell is coming from or what is causing it, but they do say maintenance work was recently done at the apartment complex and that may have something to do with it.

There is no word yet on when residents will be allowed back inside.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12