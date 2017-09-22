Filming to affect traffic in Downtown Hopewell

A production company will be filming in Hopewell next week, which will impact traffic.

The filming will take place on Sept. 27 and 28, which will impact traffic and parking throughout Downtown Hopewell, particularly on East Broadway Avenue and Hopewell Street.

Crews will be in the area directing vehicular and pedestrian traffic throughout the filming.

The parking lots on East Cawson Street and Library Street will stay open.

City officials are advising everyone to be cautious when traveling around the downtown area next week.

