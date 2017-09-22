Filing health care complaints online

It just got easier to file a complaint against a health care professional if you run into any trouble.

The Virginia Department of Health Professions can now take your complaints against physicians, nurses and other health care professionals through an online form.

Click here to get to the form.

Most folks have a positive experience with licensed healthcare providers, but if you do have a complaint, the state does take it very seriously.

