5 people transported to hospital after Chesterfield crash

Five people were transported to the hospital after a crash in Chesterfield.

The call came in as a head-on crash at the intersection of Willis Rd and Jefferson Davis Highway on Friday afternoon.

An SUV and a van were involved, and the crash left both vehicles serious front-end damage. Police say the accident "looked a lot worse than it actually was."

The five people transported to the hospital either had minor injuries or they were taken there just to be checked out.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

