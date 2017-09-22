Virginia sending National Guard troops to US Virgin Islands

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's governor has authorized the National Guard to send 120 soldiers to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help in hurricane recovery efforts.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that the soldiers are assigned to the Staunton-based 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He says they will arrive next week and be deployed on the ground by the governor of the Virgin Islands.

“Virginia is ready to help communities facing the long road to recovery from the devastation wrought on their cities and towns by the recent hurricanes,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “Commonwealth officials, the Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and other agencies remain in close contact with our counterparts in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. We will continue to offer Virginia’s assistance for short and long-term recovery.”

The U.S. Virgin Islands are reeling after back-to-back hurricanes. President Donald Trump said Friday that the islands were "flattened."

