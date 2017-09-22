Chesterfield breaks ground for new Enon Elementary School

Chesterfield Public Schools broke ground on a new Enon Elementary School on Friday.

The new school will replace the nearly 80-year-old building that was torn down earlier this summer.

"It was important to me, as a former Enon Elementary School student, that we address the needs of this community and our teachers, but especially our students," said School Board Member Carrie Coyner.

Coyner says the new school will provide a "safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment."

The school district hopes the new Enon Elementary will open for students in fall 2018. Enon students are temporarily taking their classes at Marguerite Christian Elementary.

