NASA research facility dedicated to Katherine Johnson

There is now a "Katherine G. Johnson Research Facility" at NASA's Langley Center in Hampton.

Johnson worked at Langley from 1953 until she retired in 1986. She played a key role in several major NASA missions, including when Apollo 11 landed on the moon with astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Governor Terry McAuliffe, Senator Mark Warner, and "Hidden Figures" author Margot Lee Shetterly were on hand for the building dedication.

"Katherine's work and that of the other women mathematicians, who worked here with her, is the foundation of this building. We are living in a present that they willed into existence with their pencils, their slide rules their mechanical calculating machines, and of course, their brilliant minds," said Shetterly.

This is the third new facility at Langley Center in the last six years.

