VA couple helps thousands of families after back-to-back storms

With back-to-back powerful storms, this hurricane season has been brutal, especially for our neighbors throughout the Caribbean islands.

People who live on the islands are not getting a lot of media attention, but they desperately need help. And one Virginia family is doing its part to make sure they get it.

The Jureidinis keep their eyes on the news a lot these days inside their Mechanicsville home. For them, the images of flooding, destruction and heartbreak coming out of St. Thomas and neighboring islands hit close to home. That's because at one time it was also their home.

"We still have lots of friends down there, people we consider like family," said John Jureidini.

John lived and worked in St. Thomas, as well as St. Maarten and Puerto Rico for 11 years. In fact, he continues to work from home for a resort in St. Thomas, so he is well aware of the need.

"They're not going to have stuff for a while," he said. "The hospital is gone. The food, power, water. I mean, these are in short supply."

This is why he, his wife Sabrina and their two children decided to do something about it. With the help of volunteers on the ground and the family resource center in St. Thomas, they created "Adopt a Family USVI," which pairs you with a family who needs help, and you simply send a care package with things like:

Powdered Milk

Non-perishable food

Diapers

Wipes

"These things all run short, and now they're starting to ration it off, because there is a lack on the islands," said Sabrina Jureidini.

CLICK HERE TO ADOPT A FAMILY

There is also a big demand for things like bug spray, car phone chargers and socks.

"White cotton socks. Nobody wears shoes in St. Thomas; We all wear flip flops," said Jureidini. "And so now that there's all of this devastation, and there is debris everywhere, you can't wear flip flops."

Since starting this initiative earlier this month, more than ten thousand people have signed on to adopt families and send boxes of much-needed supplies, which makes John a bit emotional.

"Just wonderful. You know these people really need help. I mean it's bad. You're talking about people that don't have food. They don't have water. We've had friends who left that island with a sack because that's all they had left. All of their clothes got blown away," said Jureidini.

The Jureidinis hope this small act of kindness makes a big difference for the people and places that mean so much to them.

Check out the group on Facebook here.

