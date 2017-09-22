VA couple helps thousands of families after back-to-back storms

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police say the victim was hit by a car. Her body was found near Firehouse Drive in the Blue Ridge Shores area.More >>
The Richmond Police Department says Shatema Smith was arrested in Raleigh on Friday.More >>
"Adopt a Family USVI" pairs you with a family who needs help, and you simply send a care package with things like non-perishable food items and clothing.More >>
Puerto Rico's first Olympic gold medalist wept as she told the people of her homeland to be strong.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
When it came to revealing the sex of their baby, one New Jersey couple definitely embraced the mantra of “go big or go home.”More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign slogan plays heavily off his name - "Alabama Deserves Moore" - but the wrap on a bus promoting his candidacy needed 'Moore' editing Thursday.More >>
When a Georgetown woman discovered a drone in her backyard, she asked her landscaper to throw it away. Instead, the landscaper, Mickey Cloos, said he Googled the device, and discovered it's an advanced surveying drone worth $50,000. Now he wants to find its rightful owner.More >>
