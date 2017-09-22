Woman found dead near road in Louisa; boyfriend charged with murder

Police say the victim was hit by a car. Her body was found near Firehouse Drive in the Blue Ridge Shores area.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
The International Space Station flies across Central Virginia skies quite often, but the timing and weather conditions don't always align for it to be easily seen.More >>
Legendary singer Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance at the end of the "Concert for Charlottesville" as he joined the Dave Matthews Band at Scott Stadium.More >>
Sheriff McLaughlin wants everyone to be aware of a text message scam circulating around New Kent County.More >>
