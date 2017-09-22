Officials ID woman's body found near road in Louisa

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office identified the woman's body found on the side of the road.

Detectives say a resident in the Blue Ridge Shores subdivision found the body of Dawn Marie Meade, 40, early Friday morning, off the 1100 block of Firehouse Drive. The two were living at a relative's house in the same subdivision.

Investigators believe she died after a hit-and-run crash that happened around midnight.

Orange paint outlined the path of the vehicle, which investigators say struck and killed the woman, leaving her near a tree.

"It's kind of eerie," said Joyce Palmer, who lives at the home, where the body was found.

Palmer says she heard a loud crash, overnight and immediately got out of bed.

"I got up and went outside and looked... and it was a white car coming out of the church parking lot... and it stopped in my driveway and went on," said Palmer.

However, she didn't see Meade's body until the morning hours, when sheriff's deputies and state police were already processing the scene.

Neighbors looked on, stunned.

"There were sheriff's deputies and state police... measuring, putting up tape. This whole area was taped off," said Melva Lines, who lives across from the crime scene.

Gregory Veres, 30, was charged with second-degree murder on Friday, according to the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says Veres is the woman's boyfriend.

Veres is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County and is expected to appear in Louisa County District Court on September 25 at 9 a.m.

