Man in custody after girlfriend's body found near road in Louisa

A man is in custody in Louisa County after his girlfriend’s body was found on the side of the road, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say a resident in the Blue Ridge Shores subdivision found the 40-year-old woman’s body early Friday morning, off the 1100 block of Firehouse Drive.

Investigators believe she died after a hit-and-run crash. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate her family.

Detectives say the man whom they are questioning and the victim were dating, and both lived in the complex. The man is about 10 years younger than the woman, according to investigators.

