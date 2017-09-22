Henrico police holding orientation to make department more diverse

Henrico police are hoping to make their department more diverse with a "Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation" next month.

The department has been using online recruitment videos to fill two academies and hopes people from minority groups will come to the Oct. 4 event.

"We have increased our department size over the past few years, and we've also seen a lot of retirements in the recent year," said officer Aliese Alter.

The county is also growing and has become more diverse. But the police department has struggled to reflect the community it serves, even though recruitment events have happened at colleges, through the military and at local churches.

Here's a look at recent numbers male officers in Henrico:

500 are white

29 are black officers

15 are Hispanic

6 are Asian

2 are Pacific Islander

Among the 70 female officers, only three are black and seven are Hispanic.

Officer Alter says recruitment has been difficult.

"That is why we're hosting this event," said officer Alter. "It is to attract anybody who is interested in becoming a police officer (or a) 911 dispatcher. And for them to bring any questions or concerns that they may have, so that maybe we can ease any apprehensions that they had."

Officer Alter says people have expressed concerns about the physical fitness aspects of the job or no experience shooting a firearm.

"We just help them understand that we are going to put them through 32 weeks of training that's going to give them confidence in anything they feel deficient," she said.

While the training academy lasts a few months, the department is also holding a rare modified police academy for current officers in other jurisdictions who wish to work for Henrico. That modified police academy is only a month long.

Starting pay for a Henrico police officer is around $45,000 a year but is negotiable based on police experience. Other benefits include a take-home vehicle for county residents, four hours a week paid workout time and tuition reimbursement.

The "Diversity in Law Enforcement Orientation" is Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. It is being held at the Henrico County Training Center at 7701 East Parham Road.

