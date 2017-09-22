Woman wanted for questioning in Richmond homicide found in NC

A woman wanted for questioning in a Richmond murder was found in North Carolina Friday.

The Richmond Police Department says Shatema Smith was located in Raleigh. Police said earlier this week that Smith may have information about the circumstances surrounding the death of her friend, Montez Matthews, 33, whose body was found at a home in the 3300 block of Frank Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Matthews was found dead with a gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner has not yet released the official cause of death.

After Matthews' death, police began searching for Smith, who they said might be in danger.

Smith was found in Raleigh around 1 a.m. Friday, along with a Mercedes Benz that detectives were looking for in the case.

Detectives are traveling to Raleigh on Friday to interview Smith.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

