Woman wanted for questioning in Richmond homicide found in NC

The Richmond Police Department says Shatema Smith was arrested in Raleigh on Friday.More >>
A dozen dogs transferred to Richmond Animal Care and Control from Florida will be available for adoption this weekend.More >>
Several flights are delayed following a forty-minute power outage at Richmond International Airport.More >>
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a woman they say robbed a taxi driver Thursday morning.More >>
The Boulevard Bridge will be closed for several hours on Saturday morning to all traffic, and additional lane closures are planned through the weekend.More >>
