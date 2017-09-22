Woman wanted for questioning in Richmond homicide arrested in NC

A woman wanted for questioning in a Richmond murder was arrested Friday in North Carolina.

The Richmond Police Department says Shatema Smith was arrested in Raleigh. Police said earlier this week that Smith may have information about the circumstances surrounding the death of her friend, Montez Matthews, 33, whose body was found at a home in the 3300 block of Frank Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Matthews was found dead with a gunshot wound. The Medical Examiner has not yet released the official cause of death.

After Matthews death, police began searching for Smith, who they said might be in danger.

No charges have been filed in the homicide.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

