NBC12 VIEWPOINT: The Need for Help is Big!

The last few weeks have been tragic and stressful for many people in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, including our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Hurricanes and earthquakes have brought nothing but devastation to so many in such a short period of time. And although these tragedies have not touched many of us directly, many of us have friends and family in these areas.

In times like these the American people, and particularly the people of Central Virginia, are always so giving.

My message this morning is very simple. Please continue to give as much as you can because the pain and suffering will only be worse in the coming days, weeks and months for those that are trying to put their lives back together.

In addition to organizations like the Red Cross, there are many local organizations right here in Richmond that are helping with relief efforts. You can also choose to give to organizations that are located locally where the disasters are happening.

Please remember at times like these there will be many people and organizations that will pop up on the internet looking for your money. Choose wisely and carefully.

There is a website that will be helpful to you. It’s called Charity Navigator. They can be found at: CharityNavigator.org.

Thank you for continuing to give.

