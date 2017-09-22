Power restored at Richmond airport after 40-minute outage

Several flights are delayed following a forty-minute power outage at Richmond International Airport Friday morning.

The outage happened around 11:40 a.m., but there's no word on what caused it.

Richmond Int'l is currently experiencing a power outage. We're standing by for more info, cause, and resolution. — Richmond Airport RIC (@Flack4RIC) September 22, 2017

Power was restored by 12:13 p.m. Check flight status here.

