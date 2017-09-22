Power restored at Richmond airport after 40-minute outage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Power restored at Richmond airport after 40-minute outage

(Source: Dominion Energy - Twitter) (Source: Dominion Energy - Twitter)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Several flights are delayed following a forty-minute power outage at Richmond International Airport Friday morning.

The outage happened around 11:40 a.m., but there's no word on what caused it. 

Power was restored by 12:13 p.m. Check flight status here. 

